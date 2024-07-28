ConCourt must save the day and overturn Hlophe's scandalous appointment to the JSC
28 July 2024 - 00:00
It’s perhaps a sign of the times that it’s been left to AfriForum to take up the cudgels for decency in public life. The civil rights organisation, often derided in some quarters as a bunch of cave-dwellers, this week approached the Constitutional Court to have the egregious appointment by parliament of John Hlophe to the Judicial Service Commission to be rescinded...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.