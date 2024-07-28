Opinion

How an everyday jurist became new chief justice

The ANC has lauded Mandisa Maya’s ‘crucial role’ in the judiciary, but it is hard to see just how she has been crucial

28 July 2024 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

I hadn’t realised until I read it on Friday that from Monday Raymond Zondo will no longer be our chief justice. Apart from the fact that he seems impossibly young, there’s been something deeply reassuring about having him in office...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | US election rings alarm bells for SA Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | ANC’s head in the sand over our future Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | The president’s prerogative? Not so much ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | Early threat to happy ending in GNU fairy tale Opinion

Most read

  1. White, woman, soldier, bomber Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ConCourt must save the day and overturn Hlophe's scandalous ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | How an everyday jurist became new chief justice Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It’s time to lay Mokaba-style radicalism to rest Opinion
  5. Q&A with prisons boss over contraband goods Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...