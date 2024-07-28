How an everyday jurist became new chief justice
The ANC has lauded Mandisa Maya’s ‘crucial role’ in the judiciary, but it is hard to see just how she has been crucial
28 July 2024 - 00:00
I hadn’t realised until I read it on Friday that from Monday Raymond Zondo will no longer be our chief justice. Apart from the fact that he seems impossibly young, there’s been something deeply reassuring about having him in office...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.