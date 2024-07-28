Opinion

May Olympic medals rain down on Team SA in Paris

28 July 2024 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

It was a rainy night in Paris when the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics grabbed global attention and the world gazed in awe at the spellbinding show staged by the French in the City of Love...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White, woman, soldier, bomber Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ConCourt must save the day and overturn Hlophe's scandalous ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | How an everyday jurist became new chief justice Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It’s time to lay Mokaba-style radicalism to rest Opinion
  5. Q&A with prisons boss over contraband goods Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...