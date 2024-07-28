We need to beat the enemies of growth
The only question South Africa should be grappling with is how we grow our economy in line with 5% of GDP
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Here’s how government can tackle the enemies of growth Our greatest crisis and most dangerous threat is the lack of growth. The only question South Africa should be grappling with is how we grow our economy in line with 5% of GDP. To do so, we must attract investment domestically and internationally, become the battery centre of the world, transition the energy sector and ultimately deliver jobs and inclusion for more South Africans...
