Opinion

We need to beat the enemies of growth

The only question South Africa should be grappling with is how we grow our economy in line with 5% of GDP

28 July 2024 - 00:00 By Mmusi Maimane

Here’s how government can tackle the enemies of growth Our greatest crisis and most dangerous threat is the lack of growth. The only question South Africa should be grappling with is how we grow our economy in line with 5% of GDP. To do so, we must attract investment domestically and internationally, become the battery centre of the world, transition the energy sector and ultimately deliver jobs and inclusion for more South Africans...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. White, woman, soldier, bomber Insight
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | ConCourt must save the day and overturn Hlophe's scandalous ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | How an everyday jurist became new chief justice Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It’s time to lay Mokaba-style radicalism to rest Opinion
  5. Q&A with prisons boss over contraband goods Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...