A third way to real progressive politics
The ANC has long lost its claim as flag-bearer for progressive politics, and Rise Mzansi is ready to fill the vacuum, says Songezo Zibi
04 August 2024 - 00:00
It is common cause that the ANC’s domination has gone into terminal decline. For the first time in 30 years, the party of Oliver Tambo failed to secure an absolute majority, winning just over 40% of the national vote. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.