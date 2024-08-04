Building a better world through progressive internationalism
The ANC is committed to the eradication of injustice everywhere
04 August 2024 - 00:00
The ANC has a rich history of international relations marked by progressive and pragmatic policies. During the anti-apartheid struggle, the ANC built strong alliances with various organisations in capitalist, socialist and communist countries and liberation movements across Africa and beyond. This era was notably progressive, emphasising solidarity with oppressed peoples and anti-colonial movements...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.