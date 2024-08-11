Hurdle No 1 for our athletes seeking Olympic glory is state indifference and neglect
Without proper resources and encouragement of young people, athletes such as Josia Thugwane will remain a rarity
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Saturday’s Paris Olympics marathon brought to mind the happy memories of that morning in Atlanta in 1996 when a sprightly young man from a farm near Bethal in Mpumalanga stunned the sporting world and thrilled his unsuspecting compatriots to win gold in the marathon, the final event of the Games...
