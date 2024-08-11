Opinion

Pour some gold into winning more Olympic medals

The Paris Olympics should be the last time New Zealand or Ireland, for crying out loud, win more medals than we do

11 August 2024 - 00:00
Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist

I’ve decided to save up  for tickets to at least one swimming day and two athletics days at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. In 1992 I spent a few hours watching Olympic athletics in Barcelona;  I was sitting three rows from the front at the end of the  turn into the final straight when the local  hero, Fermín Cacho,  burst from  the pack to take the lead and win the men’s 1500m final...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PETER BRUCE | How an everyday jurist became new chief justice Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | DA sets an alarming trend: competence Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | US election rings alarm bells for SA Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | ANC’s head in the sand over our future Opinion

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport Opinion
  2. STEFANIE DE SAUDE-DARBANDI | Adetshina’s plight should make us focus on ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Pastor Mboro Hogarth
  4. EDITORIAL | Agony of Adetshina lays bare our woeful Afrophobia Opinion
  5. Unlocking learners' mother-tongue magic Opinion

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...