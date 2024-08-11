Unlocking learners' mother-tongue magic
Pupils must be given the chance to read and write in their home language and English — using both simultaneously as languages of learning, teaching and assessment — for them to be successful on their lifelong learning journey
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Research is clear that children learn most effectively in the language/s they know best. In wealthy countries, it is the norm for children to learn in their home languages and then study new languages at school. But this is not the case in most postcolonial nations such as South Africa...
