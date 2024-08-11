We must commit ourselves to ending patriarchal oppression
When South African women marched against apartheid in 1956, they did so to oppose a system of oppression and domination by which one group sought to benefit from the exploitation of another
11 August 2024 - 00:00
If you have managed to survive the well-intentioned but tone-deaf annual inanities of a “pink-washed” Women’s Day this week — from the workplace roses to the cheerful WhatsApp memes of Beyoncé singing “Who run the world? Girls!” — I hope you have also taken the time to reflect on the true and enduring significance of South Africa’s National Women’s Day. We have a duty to remember and pay tribute to the women of 1956 as the defiant leaders, powerful intellects and disrupters who laid the foundation for the many freedoms we enjoy today...
