Opinion

Compliance with the Sadc Treaty: rhetoric and reality

The regional group has put in place commendable tests for free and fair elections, but do they work?

18 August 2024 - 00:00 By Ibbo Mandaza and Tony Reeler

Any summit meeting, such as the current Sadc summit, inevitably raises questions about the success or failure of the organisation. This can be a narrow reflection on the past period, or it can focus more deeply on the utility of the organisation as a whole. In the last SAPES Policy dialogue, the broad question, “Whither Sadc”, was asked, and the reflection was pessimistic about Sadc’s value, but not about the possibilities for Sadc citizens. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. DBSA shelling out for infrastructure Business
  2. Q&A on post-election Zimbabwe with Prof Brian Raftopoulos Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Let’s prove to Africa that democracy really is ‘for the people’ Insight
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | A coup is never about restoring democracy Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  2. A woman of talent and heart, Connie Chiume made her mark on the arts Insight
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport Opinion
  4. Unlocking learners' mother-tongue magic Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Agony of Adetshina lays bare our woeful Afrophobia Opinion

Latest Videos

Dear England Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor
Vanya Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor