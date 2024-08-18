Compliance with the Sadc Treaty: rhetoric and reality
The regional group has put in place commendable tests for free and fair elections, but do they work?
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Any summit meeting, such as the current Sadc summit, inevitably raises questions about the success or failure of the organisation. This can be a narrow reflection on the past period, or it can focus more deeply on the utility of the organisation as a whole. In the last SAPES Policy dialogue, the broad question, “Whither Sadc”, was asked, and the reflection was pessimistic about Sadc’s value, but not about the possibilities for Sadc citizens. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.