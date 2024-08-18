Decisive action needed to turn around SA’s embattled universities
Our higher education sector has many pressing challenges, including slow transformation, outdated language policies, dysfunctional student funding, and corruption in leadership
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Higher education in South Africa is in crisis. This is an undeniable fact when one considers the NSFAS funding scandal, in terms of which the department of higher education has been forced to return millions of rand to the Treasury while students cannot pay their fees, continual disruptive student protests, and the obscene salaries paid to some university vice-chancellors...
