How to ease the load on struggling mothers
South Africa has lots of policies that should theoretically help low-income women caregivers — but they don’t
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Women’s Month raises both hope and hopelessness. South Africa’s much-lauded constitution supports pro-woman legislation, prohibits discrimination on the grounds of gender, promotes female education and employment, makes provision for maternity leave, and protects and promotes reproduction rights. High investment in a social wage system that includes social grants and free or subsidised access to basic amenities is designed to support the wellbeing of citizens, particularly the disadvantaged...
