Opinion

Malema needs to be a big boy and rethink his strategies

18 August 2024 - 00:03
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

We must accept nothing as true that is not self-evident, and then divide problems into their simplest components, solving them from the simplest to those that are most complex, before rechecking our reasoning...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie Hogarth
  2. A woman of talent and heart, Connie Chiume made her mark on the arts Insight
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport Opinion
  4. Unlocking learners' mother-tongue magic Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Agony of Adetshina lays bare our woeful Afrophobia Opinion

Latest Videos

Dear England Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor
Vanya Trailer_ NT Live| Cinema Nouveau | Ster-Kinekor