Overhauling SA’s cities for people living with disabilities
SA has a long way to go in making its roads and pavements, tourist spots and public transport systems accessible for those with special needs
18 August 2024 - 00:00
The principles of inclusivity championed by urban planners in South Africa often clash with the harsh reality faced by people living with disabilities. This cognitive dissonance, described by Leon Festinger in 1957, is a daily struggle as we advocate for accessibility and inclusivity in theory while our cities remain riddled with barriers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.