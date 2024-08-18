Time for GNU to implement serious economic reform
Our new leaders are quick to applaud themselves but where is the action?
18 August 2024 - 00:00
The May 29 elections ushered in a new era of coalition politics in South Africa. After 30 years of unchallenged ANC rule, the former liberation party’s support dipped to 40.18%. This forced the ANC to work with opposition parties in a grand coalition. These are significant milestones in South Africa’s history and are promising signs of the country’s maturing democracy...
