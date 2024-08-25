Put black women at the centre of the national dialogue
Our society is broken, but women carry a disproportionate portion of the burden of this broken society
25 August 2024 - 00:00
In her book, Teaching to Transgress, bell hooks, the African American feminist, writer and revolutionary, wrote: “I came to theory, because I was hurting — the pain within me was so intense that I could not go on living. I came to theory desperate, wanting to comprehend — to grasp what was happening within and around me. Most importantly, I wanted to make the hurt go away. I saw in theory then a location for healing.”..
