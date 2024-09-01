DA must behave to free itself from coalition chains
John Steenhuisen's party needs to conduct itself impeccably if it is to stand a chance of mounting a serious challenge to the ANC in 2029
01 September 2024 - 00:01
One moment it was on, and then — poof! — it was gone. ActionSA’s statement on X on Thursday said it all: “ActionSA notes the withdrawal of the ANC-sponsored urgent motion of no confidence ... in the executive mayor of Tshwane in council today.”..
