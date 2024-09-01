How infiltrators tried to sabotage the EFF
Party leader Julius Malema explains why the EFF shunned the GNU, and accuses recently departed members of following an unacceptable agenda
01 September 2024 - 00:00
The question that has been consistently posed since the elections is why the EFF opposed joining the “government of national unity” (GNU). The answer is simple: participation would have been a compromise of our generational mission, and like many historical compromises of liberation struggles, it would have politically, ideologically and institutionally killed the EFF...
