Strange bedfellows, dodgy MPs: is this what voters wanted?
Could it really be that MKP supporters intended that its seats would be allocated to prominent figures in the sorry saga of state capture
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Long after the votes were counted in the May 29 general elections, the intention of the voters who delivered the historic outcome remains uncertain and open to varying interpretations. The overriding among them being an apparent refusal to entrust one single party with the leadership of the country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.