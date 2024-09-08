Opinion

CARTOON | VBS cream in Simelane's coffee leaves a bitter taste

08 September 2024 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS

Minister of justice & constitutional development Thembi Simelane appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice on Friday, where she was grilled about her alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal...

