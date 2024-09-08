Ramaphosa must be firm on China trade
The president must be as clear about our national interests: the imperative is to create and then keep jobs here
08 September 2024 - 00:00
Speaking at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France in June last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa was unequivocal about how African leaders felt like beggars when the Covid pandemic killed millions across the globe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.