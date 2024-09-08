SA's economic and people-to-people ties with China growing fast
Much as China learnt from countries such as South Korea and Singapore during the opening-up period after 1978, South Africa stands to learn from China
08 September 2024 - 00:00
In 2023 the South African branch of the Bank of China, in partnership with Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance, launched the Chinese Investors’ Confidence Index for South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.