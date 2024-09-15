A razor-sharp mind and a fearless heart
Pravin Gordhan, who has died at 75, was a frontline anti-apartheid activist and peace negotiator before turning the SA Revenue Service into a world-class institution, becoming finance minister in the Zuma government, from which he was fired for resisting state capture, and returning as minister of public enterprises under President Cyril Ramaphosa, writes Chris Barron
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Although a celebrated freedom fighter, Pravin Gordhan had all the charisma of a tax collector or pharmacist, which he started off as...
