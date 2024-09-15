Biko pointed the way to ‘beloved communities’
Unless we engage in serious projects aimed at rebuilding communities, the mooted national dialogues would, at best, be top-down talkshops
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Fifty-five years ago, a group of black students launched the South African Student Organisation (Saso). They delinked from white-dominated student organisations because they were impelled to face the existentialist questions posed to all historically colonised and oppressed individuals and groups — “what am I?” and “who am I?”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.