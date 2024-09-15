Gordhan’s knack for uncomfortable truths is his gift to us
Many people would have benefited from Pravin Gordhan's conviction to do the right thing — even if this brought him into conflict with his comrades
15 September 2024 - 00:00
When I resigned from The Star newspaper as its editor in 2014, two months after being named editor of the year at the Standard bank Sikuvile journalism awards, following a confrontation with new Independent Newspapers owner Iqbal Surve, it was Pravin Gordhan who offered me a job...
