Hamba kahle, Pravin Gordhan

15 September 2024 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Image: Brandan Reynolds

Pravin Gordhan, known to friends and comrades as “PG”,  breathed his last on Friday morning. He will be remembered as a champion of revolutionary integrity and a tireless voice speaking out against the rot that had set in under former president Jacob Zuma.

As much as Gordhan will be feted as the activist who combined a towering intellect with a steely determination to overthrow apartheid, he spent the latter part of his life turning those same powers against some of his comrades, in particular Zuma, whose state capture project brought South Africa to its knees, even as much of the ANC membership defended the then ANC leader. 

When Cyril Ramaphosa became president, Gordhan became one of his key lieutenants, appointed minister of public enterprises. However, he had a contentious relationship with his ANC cadres and developed a reputation of being a micro manager with bureaucrats in his department accusing him of interference. He clashed with many, including the EFF in parliament as the party accused him of incompetence. 

During his time as public enterprises minister Gordhan was faced with crippling load-shedding which devastated the economy. Key state-owned entities were on the brink of collapse.

The minister's ongoing struggles prompted Barney Mthombothi to write in 2023: "Rarely in the modern era has a politician risen to the heights of his powers, earning the admiration and gratitude of his compatriots, only to crash and burn like a meteor. Pravin Gordhan’s fall from grace has been stunning.

Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Disrespecting the dead reveals a callous lack of ubuntu

Those who gloat at the death of Pravin Gordhan betray our centuries-old traditions of humanity, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Charming, at times brutal, Gordhan was a complex man

Why persist with the Ramaphosa 2017 campaign when it's obvious he will lose, I asked Pravin Gordhan around June that year. The Ramaphosa campaign was ...
Business Times
2 days ago

A tribute to Pravin Gordhan

The only life worth living is a purposeful life with positive impact on the lives of others
Ideas
2 days ago

A razor-sharp mind and a fearless heart

Pravin Gordhan, who has died at 75, was a frontline anti-apartheid activist and peace negotiator before serving as minister of public enterprises ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Gordhan’s knack for uncomfortable truths is his gift to us

Many people would have benefited from Pravin Gordhan's conviction to do the right thing — even if this brought him into conflict with his comrades, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Farewell to a brother and a patriot

There were no half measures with PG’s battles — he confronted them mind, body and soul, writes Mcebisi Jonas
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

