Is the bell tolling for cadre deployment, a discriminatory policy similar to apartheid?
15 September 2024 - 00:00
When the ANC adopted its cadre deployment policy at its Mafeking conference in 1997 the intention was ambitious — to dominate all crucial aspects of South African life, from the civil service to the judiciary, the media, academia, the police, the armed forces and parastatals such as the SABC, Eskom and Transnet. The lot. No sphere of society was to be left untouched or unaffected. Its mission was, as it put it, to transform society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.