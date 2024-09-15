London calling: brother, you can go it alone!
Until there is political will to provide quality healthcare people are entitled to under the constitution, patients will continue to wallow in filth and neglect
15 September 2024 - 00:00
It’s nauseating to have Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi beating a contrite trail to the private bedside of South Africa’s most famous hospital patient, broadcaster Tom London. ..
