Q&A with justice department director-general about access to state capture evidence
15 September 2024 - 00:00
National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamila Batohi told parliament this week the NPA’s access to Zondo commission evidence had been restricted by the justice department. Chris Barron asked director-general Doc Mashabane .....
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.