Mother-tongue teaching lays basis for pupils’ later academic success
By recognising and celebrating the diverse linguistic backgrounds of our pupils, we not only promote inclusivity, but also prepare them to thrive in a multilingual and multicultural world
22 September 2024 - 00:00
As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month — a time when we honour the rich tapestry of cultures, languages and traditions that define our nation — it is fitting we reflect on the role of language in shaping our future. ..
