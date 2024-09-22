Opinion

SA will remain stunted unless it roots out racism and harnesses the skills of all its people

22 September 2024 - 00:03

If we so choose, Pravin Gordhan’s life — his accomplishments, the racist bigotry he endured, his flaws and frailties — and certainly his death, could prove to be a teachable moment for society. His life was a mirror through which we could see the good and bad in us...

