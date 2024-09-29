Opinion

Extract

A compendium of South African thought

This is an edited extract of opening reflections by Albie Sachs from ‘The Handbook of Agency, Freedom, and Justice: Citizens in Conversation’

29 September 2024 - 00:00 By Albie Sachs

I don’t claim any special expertise in miracles, but I know one when I see one. Less than a year has passed since the editors of this book invited a wide range of scholars to send abstracts of chapters they would write, and now they have no less than 68 chapters across three volumes ready for publication! ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Roman Cabanac Hogarth
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | By dislodging Brink, the Gauteng ANC has become the tail ... Opinion
  3. LEON SCHREIBER | Home affairs plans a digital revolution Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | ANC pushing DA to the brink of a GNU walkout Opinion
  5. LIZEKA TANDWA | Ramaphosa's captaincy of the GNU isn’t guaranteed to last Opinion

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt