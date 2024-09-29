Extract

A compendium of South African thought

This is an edited extract of opening reflections by Albie Sachs from ‘The Handbook of Agency, Freedom, and Justice: Citizens in Conversation’

I don’t claim any special expertise in miracles, but I know one when I see one. Less than a year has passed since the editors of this book invited a wide range of scholars to send abstracts of chapters they would write, and now they have no less than 68 chapters across three volumes ready for publication! ..