ANC pushing DA to the brink of a GNU walkout
The DA should forget about Tshwane and instead concentrate on making a better offer to voters in our big metros in 2026
29 September 2024 - 00:02
Tshwane, Pretoria, has been a place of considerable trauma for the DA, much of it self-inflicted. It won the mayoralty after local government elections in 2016 seemed to offer the possibility of a major swing to the political centre as the DA, long in control of Cape Town, took charge of big metro governments in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, and Pretoria...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.