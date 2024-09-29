Home affairs plans a digital revolution
Digital transformation of the department of home affairs will enable everyone with an internet connection at home to access the department's services online
29 September 2024 - 00:00
Last week, home affairs conducted an intensive strategic planning workshop that brought together the political leadership elected on May 29 and all senior managers from across the country to re-imagine the future we want for our department. The result was the adoption of a bold new vision, anchored in our aspiration for the wholesale digital transformation of home affairs and expressed through a simple concept: Home Affairs @ home. ..
