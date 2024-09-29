The time is now for universal basic income in SA
If we are serious about ending poverty and reducing inequality, the country’s citizens must be entitled to a grant at the upper-bound poverty line of R1,634 a month
29 September 2024 - 00:00
In a country where more than half the population lives in poverty, and which is the most unequal in the world, the question is whether South Africa can achieve its first sustainable development goal (SDG), which calls for eradicating poverty by 2030, in the absence of bold policy action? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.