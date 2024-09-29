There’s more to our heritage than colourful traditional outfits

It’s my dream that all South Africans embrace the physical and abstract riches we’ve inherited, value and enjoy them in the present, and preserve and pass them on to future generations, writes Thobeka Mda

We have been celebrating our heritage in South Africa this month, but the interpretation and understanding of what that is can often be limited to the colourful traditional outfits of the various ethnic groups in the country –amaXhosa, Vatsonga, Basotho, amaNdebele, and so on...