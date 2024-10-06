Don’t accept UN half a loaf, Africa
The US says Africa can sit on the Security Council, but as second-class citizens. That’s not good enough
06 October 2024 - 00:00
When it comes to Africa’s mooted UN Security Council membership, can half a loaf be better than none? As President Cyril Ramaphosa lead a renewed charge for Africa’s permanent membership, the US, one of the council’s current five permanent members, said it was open to adding two permanent seats for Africa. But the African members would not have the veto power that each of the incumbents have. ..
