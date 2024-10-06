Cartoon
‘Failed by own counsel’: Mkhwebane guns for judiciary after SCA ruling
06 October 2024 - 00:00
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has taken aim at judicial officers of “Indian descent”, despite being “failed by her own legal counsel”, over her unsuccessful Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) appeal...
