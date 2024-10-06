If the ANC centre cannot hold, anarchy looms
06 October 2024 - 00:00
The fierce contest to determine who will be the first citizen of the national capital city has begun. It is symptomatic of the pending succession battles in several, if not all, political parties. It is not only the position of the mayor of Tshwane that is at stake, but also the resilience of the GNU, an ANC-led coalition to renew South Africa. At play is an indifferent cohort of ANC activists determined to optimise ANC hegemony over the foundational principles of the GNU. ..
