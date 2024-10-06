The US is side by side with Israel in growing conflict
The US has been perfectly consistent when it came to arming Israel. Much of Israel’s ability to sustain a war on multiple fronts rests on US support.
06 October 2024 - 00:00
This week, Donald Trump blamed Kamala Harris for driving the world to the brink of World War 3. Trump has been repeating his fears regarding World War 3 many times in recent months. In his presidential debate against Harris in September, he closed by saying “We’re going to end up in a Third World War. And it will be like no other because of nuclear weapons.” ..
