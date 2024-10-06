Those Israel lost in the October 7 attacks did not die in vain
In the wake of the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas, the Jewish people will continue to fight for a better world for all humanity
06 October 2024 - 00:00
In the quiet dawn of October 7 2023, Hamas terrorists unleashed a brutal assault on Israel and the soul of the Jewish people. Among the hundreds of harrowing tales from that day, the one about Shlomo Ron will echo through time. With unwavering resolve, he hid his family and faced the attackers alone in his house in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, sacrificing himself so that others might live. His final act of courage stands as a haunting testament to the horror that unfolded that day — a day that would become the darkest for the Jewish people since the Holocaust...
