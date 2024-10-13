Fuelled by fake optimism, the golden GNU is much like the New Yawn
The real economic indicators show that things are getting worse, not better
13 October 2024 - 00:00
Since Javier Millei — a self-styled anarcho-capitalist who carried a chainsaw at election rallies to show what he would do to government spending — became Argentina’s president in December 2023, the country’s benchmark stock exchange index has soared by more than 70%. But during the first six months of his presidency, 3.4-million people were pushed into poverty and Argentina’s poverty rate soared to 53%, its highest level in two decades, according to the country’s statistics agency. ..
