The GNU should be chewing on food and poverty
Global communities, through World Food Day (October 16) and Eradication of Poverty Day (October 17), will be highlighting the biggest challenge facing humans in the 21st century. Poverty is humanity’s greatest scandal and an earthquake waiting to rumble. However, the most disconcerting thing is that there does not seem to be any political will or economic endeavour to end it. An Essay on Entitlement and Deprivation (1981) by Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen argues: “Famine occurs not from lack of food, but from inequalities built into its distribution. Fix that reality and half the famine problem is resolved.” ..
