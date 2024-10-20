Fixing the failing fiscus requires a hard look at SOEs
Huge state bailouts for SOEs are diverting scarce resources from education, health care and other essential budget items
20 October 2024 - 00:00
As we approach the medium-term budget policy statement on October 30, finance minister Enoch Godongwana faces an almost insurmountable task: reviving hope in South Africa’s economy while addressing budget shortfalls amounting to hundreds of billions of rand. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.