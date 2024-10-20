Our flawed electoral system needs to be completely replaced, not simply tinkered with
Politicians have dragged their feet. delaying the process of amending the law
20 October 2024 - 00:00
In April last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa, shrugging off howls of protests from civil society, signed into law the flawed Electoral Amendment Bill, which for the first time allowed independent candidates to take part in national and provincial elections. The law led to utter confusion on election day in May this year and may have contributed to a surprisingly low turnout in polls that were described as the most consequential since 1994...
