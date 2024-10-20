Turning 70 is a pretty good time to become petty
Like butterflies, it is only natural for humans to end their life cycle by being baby-like in behaviour again
20 October 2024 - 00:00
One of the admirable aspects of Bantu Education was its sheer audacity. There are two, possibly three, generations of black people who went through this incredibly uniform system. At some point every black school would have the Sermon on the Mount read out. Every Standard 4 class would recite the Afrikaans poem Muskiete Jag by AD Keet. I know, I know. Most of us never knew the author because we made assumptions from the last line of the poem, “My naam is Van der Merwe”...
