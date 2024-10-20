We need to get real about fixes not happening
20 October 2024 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa likes to think of himself as a reformer and, on balance, I think he has earned the right to do so. He rolled over a tough challenger in former energy minister and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe to insist that private companies could generate their own electricity. Mantashe opposed the move as it removed total control over a key economic lever from the state, which is where Mantashe wants to keep it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.