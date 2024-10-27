Cry, the beloved city as riff-raff rise to the top
The very idea that the country’s biggest city — its commercial capital — has possibly had a swindler who preyed on the poor serving as its mayor says much about the state of our politics
27 October 2024 - 00:03
Like anybody else who has been accused of a crime but has not been found guilty by a court of law, former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has a right to be presumed innocent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.