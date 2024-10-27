Opinion

Despite the odds, Afrikaners still glow with rainbow hope

The dream of a diverse but united nation espoused by Mandela and Tutu seems to be on the rocks, but South Africa can use the national dialogue to revive it

27 October 2024 - 00:00 By JAN BOSMAN

The UN estimates that minorities comprise 10%-20% of the world population.  This means that between 600-million and 1.2-billion people require special measures to protect their rights, as minorities are often among the most disadvantaged groups in society. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CARTOON | ‘State capture crew’ join MK Party’s ranks Opinion
  2. BONGANI MADONDO | How different is the Combs case from R Kelly’s or Harvey ... Insight
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The world, not just the US, has reason to fear a second ... Opinion
  4. PETER BRUCE | In politics, party trumps country, always Opinion
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA’s foreign policy must reflect the GNU, not the ANC Opinion

Latest Videos

RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...
Vinicius Jr, Rodri, Jude Bellingham? 2024 Ballon d'Or predictions | BBC Sport